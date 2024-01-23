Find San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

January 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A series of storms soaked San Luis Obispo County over the past five days, with the heaviest rain hitting on Monday morning. SLO County rainfall totals are slightly above average for this time of year. Local reservoir levels remain healthy.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 23, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 7.92 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 5.99 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 10.43 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 7.87 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 9.29 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 7.48 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 9.31 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 38.77 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 10.09 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 9.74 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 8.81 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon –6.14 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 7.97 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 90.8%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 59%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 96.8%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 91.97%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 90%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 65%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 72%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 56%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 80%, Mariposa County

New Malones Lake at 83%, Calaveras County

Shasta Dam at 73%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 60%, Merced County

