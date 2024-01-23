Pismo Beach police arrest suspects for illegal clamming
January 23, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Pismo Beach police officers recently arrested several suspects for illegal clamming and seized more than 100 clams from them.
Last Saturday, officers contacted several people who were illegally clamming north of the Pismo Beach Pier. Officers found 120 undersized Pismo clams in a cooler, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.
California State Parks personnel helped police return the clams to their natural habitat. They reburied the clams at the shoreline.
Officers arrested the suspects and cited them for clamming without a fishing license, not having a measuring device and possession of undersized Pismo clams.
Pismo Beach police say taking more than 10 legal-sized clams or any number of undersized clams carries a fine of approximately $170 per clam. The fee for not having a license is $500.
“It’s definitely not worth it,” the police department stated in a social media post.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines