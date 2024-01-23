Pismo Beach police arrest suspects for illegal clamming

January 23, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Pismo Beach police officers recently arrested several suspects for illegal clamming and seized more than 100 clams from them.

Last Saturday, officers contacted several people who were illegally clamming north of the Pismo Beach Pier. Officers found 120 undersized Pismo clams in a cooler, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

California State Parks personnel helped police return the clams to their natural habitat. They reburied the clams at the shoreline.

Officers arrested the suspects and cited them for clamming without a fishing license, not having a measuring device and possession of undersized Pismo clams.

Pismo Beach police say taking more than 10 legal-sized clams or any number of undersized clams carries a fine of approximately $170 per clam. The fee for not having a license is $500.

“It’s definitely not worth it,” the police department stated in a social media post.

