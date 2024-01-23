Jurors split on murder charge over SLO County fentanyl death

January 23, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County jurors split on whether or not to convict a woman of murder for selling fentanyl that killed a Templeton man, but a judge has thus far refused to declare a mistrial. [Tribune]

On Oct. 27, 2022, a caller reported finding a body behind the old county animal services building on Oklahoma Avenue. Deputies identified the victim as 31-year-old Quinn Hall, who had died of a fentanyl overdose.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that shortly before Hall died, Brandi Turner, 50, allegedly sold him fentanyl, which led to his death. Deputies arrested Turner in May 2023.

Prosecutors charged Turner with murder, selling fentanyl, possession of fentanyl for sales and possession of methamphetamine. During her trial testimony on Wednesday, Turner admitted she sold Hall fentanyl on Oct. 26, 2022.

Jurors began deliberations on Friday at about 2 p.m. On Monday, jurors said they reached unanimous verdicts on the three drug charges but could not reach a consensus on the murder charge.

In response, Judge Barry LaBarbera told the jury it is too early to declared a mistrial. LaBarbera instructed the jury to resume deliberations, encouraging jurors to keep an open mind as they digest all the information from the two-week trial.

LaBarbera also told the jury it can consider whether Turner is guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but only if jurors find the defendant not guilty of murder. When weighing the murder charge, jurors must determine whether the fentanyl sale caused Hall’s death and what Turner’s mindset was going into it.

