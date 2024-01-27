Former Cal Poly ROTC chair pleads guilty to filming teen in dressing room

January 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Former Cal Poly San Luis Obispo ROTC chair Lt.Col. Jacob Sweatland pleaded guilty to placing a spy camera in a dressing room in Pismo Beach and for conduct unbecoming an officer during his Jan. 22 trial at Fort Knox.

Military Judge John Maloney found Sweatland guilty of one count of indecent video recording and one count of conduct unbecoming an officer. He then sentenced Sweatland to be reprimanded.

Reprimands are administrative censures, and a lower level sentence. The terms of the reprimand, including if Sweatland will be permitted to remain in the Army, have not yet been released.

Pismo Beach officers arrested Sweatland on Sept. 2, 2022 after a teenage girl found a spy camera, which appeared to be a key fob, in a dressing room at PacSun at Pismo Beach Premium Outlets.

After calling the store seeking his key fob, Sweatland went back to the store. He then noticed officers and fled on foot.

Three hours later, officers arrested Sweatland at his home on charges of resisting arrest and invasion of privacy.

Shortly after his arrest, the Army removed Sweatland from his post at Cal Poly and ordered him to stay away from cadets. The Army later reassigned Sweatland to the 8th Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Brigade located at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, where he is currently listed as serving.

