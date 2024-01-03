Group now collecting signatures to recall SLO County Supervisor Gibson

January 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The race is on in the effort to recall San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

County official approved a recall petition on Jan. 2. The Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson now has 120 days to collect about 7,500 signatures.

If successful, the recall for District 2 supervisor could be on a special ballot later this year.

Gibson has faced backlash over his alleged failures to follow open government laws, abuse of power, and his support of raising taxes and increasing fees.

On Jan. 14, the citizens group is hosting a non-partisan signing party at the Atascadero Lake Park from noon to 4 p.m. with speakers, hot dogs, hot chocolate and more. Those who signed the initial request, will still need to sign the petition. Supporters of the recall can volunteer to work with the group.

While the voters will then decide whether or not Gibson stays in office, they will not select his replacement.

In 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that changed the way elected officials in California can be recalled. Before 2023, the recall election permitted voters to select a replacement. Based on Assembly Bill 2584, Gov. Newsom is now charged with appointing a District 2 supervisor if Gibson is recalled.

