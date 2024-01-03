Surf advisory in effect following showers across SLO County

January 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Following scattered rain showers in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service enacted a surf advisory until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Forecasters warn of surfs of 10 to 15 feet along the coast and sets of up to 18 feet. The highest surf will be

on west and northwest facing beaches, such as Morro Bay State Park and Oceano Dunes State Park.

“There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea,” according to the National Weather Service. “Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.”

There is also a risk of minimal coastal flooding risk through Thursday. Forecasters warn of another round of high surf late Friday and into this weekend. With tide levels expected to increase to around 6 feet this weekend, there will be the potential for moderate advisory level coastal flooding near times of high tides.

