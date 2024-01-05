Halcyon Road scheduled to reopen next week following mudslide
January 5, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County plans to begin repairing Halcyon Road on Monday, with a proposed reopening planned for Friday, according to a press release.
A mudslide closed Halcyon Road just north of Highway 1 in both directions on Dec. 30. Crews are installing additional traffic control signs in the area to alert drivers of the temporary closure.
Drivers should use alternative routes in the area, including State Route 1, El Campo Road, and Los Berros Road.
Planned work includes reconstructing the downslope embankment, replacing the damaged roadway and installing a new curb to prevent water from eroding the slope again.
