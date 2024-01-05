Santa Maria police searching for missing teen
January 5, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Maria police officers are asking the public for help with locating a missing teenage girl.
Investigators are not aware of any possible whereabouts of Yuliema Ambrocio Cruz, 14.
Police ask that anyone who has information about Cruz contact Investigative Specialist Javier Mendez at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1730. Informants can also call the Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.
