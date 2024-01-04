Man hospitalized after spotted down near Santa Barbara train tracks

January 4, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man spotted on the ground near railroad tracks in Santa Barbara Thursday morning led to the abrupt stop of an Amtrak train and responders transporting the person to the hospital. [KCOY]

It is unclear if the man had been struck by a train or narrowly avoided a train or if something unrelated occurred. A 911 caller notified authorities about the man at approximately 11:44 a.m.

A northbound Amtrak Pacific Surfliner stopped, while police officers and other responders converged on the area. Responders located the man in bushes near the railroad tracks and Cabrillo Boulevard and transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Santa Barbara police officers worked with Amtrak train personnel in attempt to determined what happened. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

