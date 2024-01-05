Paso Robles police searching for credit card thieves

January 4, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police are asking the public to help locate two women who allegedly stole a credit card and then used it at several businesses in the North County city.

The Paso Robles Police Department is circulating a surveillance image of the two suspects pushing a shopping cart.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about either of the individuals contact the police department at (805) 237-6464. Alternatively, individuals can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (7867) .

