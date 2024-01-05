Paso Robles police searching for credit card thieves
January 4, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Paso Robles police are asking the public to help locate two women who allegedly stole a credit card and then used it at several businesses in the North County city.
The Paso Robles Police Department is circulating a surveillance image of the two suspects pushing a shopping cart.
Investigators request that anyone who has information about either of the individuals contact the police department at (805) 237-6464. Alternatively, individuals can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (7867) .
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines