Man struck and killed by train in San Luis Obispo
January 26, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An Amtrak train struck and killed a man in San Luis Obispo on Thursday.
Shortly after noon, the man was walking near the railroad tracks by the dead-end of Industrial Way when a northbound train struck him, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Police describe the victim as white and in his early 20s. Investigators were still working to identify the man, as of mid-afternoon.
SLO County coroner’s personnel and Amtrak police are investigating the death.
