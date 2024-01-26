Fire destroys structure, heavy equipment at winery in Paso Robles
January 26, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed an outbuilding and heavy equipment at J. Lohr Winery on Airport Road on Thursday evening.
Shorty after 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning on the winery property. More than eight units battled the blaze.
Firefighters contained the blaze by 7:50 p.m. The fire destroyed a pole barn, multiple tractors and other vehicles.
Cal Fire personnel are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines