Fire destroys structure, heavy equipment at winery in Paso Robles

January 26, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed an outbuilding and heavy equipment at J. Lohr Winery on Airport Road on Thursday evening.

Shorty after 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning on the winery property. More than eight units battled the blaze.

Firefighters contained the blaze by 7:50 p.m. The fire destroyed a pole barn, multiple tractors and other vehicles.

Cal Fire personnel are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

