One person injured in Arroyo Grande apartment fire

January 25, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire at an Arroyo Grande apartment on Thursday afternoon injured one occupant, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire at an apartment in the 400 block of S. Elm Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the apartment engulfed in flames.

Responders transported the injured person to a local hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries is not public at this time.

Five Cities firefighters extinguished the blaze with assistance from Cal Fire personnel. Arroyo Grande police officers assisted at the scene.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

