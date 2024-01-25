Paso Robles officers bust prolific car thieves

January 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two car thieves are in jail after Paso Robles police officers tied them to four recently stolen vehicles, police announced on Thursday.

During the past month, three people in Paso Robles reported someone had stolen their vehicles, all Hondas. In one case, the Honda ran out of gas and the thief abandoned the vehicle.

Through video surveillance obtained from nearby businesses, detectives were able to identify the same two female suspects in each vehicle theft. Investigators then learned the women were also suspects in a vehicle theft in King City.

Working with the King City Police Department, on Jan. 20, Paso Robles officers discovered Brandi Vogl, 43, of Stockton driving one of the stolen vehicles. Shortly afterwards, officers arrested Vogl’s alleged accomplice, 40-year-old Sara Schumann of Stockton.

Officers booked both Vogl and Schumann in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple felony charges including: vehicle theft, burglary, credit card fraud, and conspiracy. Both Vogl and Schumann have six previous arrests for car theft. They remain in jail with Vogl’s bail set at $170,000 and Schumann’s bail set at $120,000.

Investigators are asking anybody with information the these incidents to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...