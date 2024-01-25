Judge declares mistrial in SLO County fentanyl murder case

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

After jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict, a judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the SLO County murder case of a woman who sold fentanyl that killed a Templeton man. [Tribune]

While the jury convicted Brandi Turner, 50, of three drug offenses, jurors split 7-5 in favor of guilt on the charge of murder, prompting Judge Barry LaBarbera to declare a mistrial.

On Oct. 27, 2022, a caller reported finding a body behind the old county animal services building on Oklahoma Avenue. Deputies identified the victim as 31-year-old Quinn Hall, who had died of a fentanyl overdose.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that shortly before Hall died, Turner allegedly sold him fentanyl, which led to his death. Deputies arrested Turner in May 2023.

Prosecutors charged Turner with murder, selling fentanyl, possession of fentanyl for sales and possession of methamphetamine. During her trial testimony last Wednesday, Turner admitted she sold Hall fentanyl on Oct. 26, 2022.

Jurors began deliberations on Friday at about 2 p.m. On Monday, jurors said they reached unanimous verdicts on the three drug charges but could not reach a consensus on the murder charge.

In response, Judge LaBarbera told the jury it was too early to declare a mistrial. LaBarbera instructed the jury to resume deliberations, encouraging jurors to keep an open mind as they digest all the information from the two-week trial.

LaBarbera also told the jury it could consider whether Turner is guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but only if jurors find the defendant not guilty of murder. When weighing the murder charge, jurors needed to determine whether the fentanyl sale caused Hall’s death and what Turner’s mindset was going into it.

Following three days of deliberations, jurors said they could have reached a unanimous verdict on involuntary manslaughter, but they could not unanimously agree on convicting or acquitting Turner of murder. Juror Julie Jenkins said the big sticking point was whether Turner had a disregard for human life.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office must now decide whether to retry the murder case against Turner.

