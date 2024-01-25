Paso Robles police arrest DUI driver for hit-and-run that injured 2

January 24, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police officers arrested a 47-year-old man Monday night for allegedly crashing into two people while intoxicated and then fleeing the scene.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the driver hit two people at the intersection of Creston Road and Cedarwood Drive. While officers were en route to the scene, the suspect fled in his vehicle, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Responders transported the two injured pedestrians to a local hospital. Medical personnel treated the patients for non-life threatening injuries and then released them.

Officers quickly located and stopped Nicacio AntonioMendoza, who they found to be intoxicated.

AntonioMendoza was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony DUI and felony hit-and-run. AntonioMendoza remains in custody with his bail set at $100,000.

