Paso Robles police catch DUI suspect with stolen gun

January 15, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police officers arrested a DUI suspect whom they found with a stolen firearm early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a police officer stopped the driver of a 2016 Jeep for driving without headlights on. Officers contacted the driver, 19-year-old Reef Sepulveda of Atascadero, at Ardmore and Golden Hill roads. Sepulveda displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers arrested Sepulveda for DUI. During the arrest, officers found him in possession of a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen out of Paso Robles in 2022.

Authorities booked Sepulveda in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of DUI and knowingly possession a stolen firearm. Sepulveda currently remains in custody with his bail set at $20,000.

