Paso Robles students protest black speaker at Martin Luther King event

January 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A group of Paso Robles High School students plan to boycott the city’s 17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration because they disapprove of the chosen speaker, a black woman.

In December, the students in a drama class committed to perform at the Jan. 15 event to be held at the Downtown City Park. That was before several members of the community objected to having Paso Robles School Board Trustee Laurene McCoy, a conservative, provide the keynote speech.

Her critics have voiced concerns with McCoy’s affiliation with “Moms for Liberty,” a group they claim does not support “transgender ideology.” The chair of the SLO County Moms for Liberty group, however, is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The group argues that “parental rights do not stop at the classroom door.”

School officials disagree on what led students in the drama class to boycott the event as long as McCoy is the keynote speaker, according to emails between school district officials. While some argue the student’s made the decision on their own, others believe a teacher prompted the boycott.

“In light of Curt’s (Superintendent Curt Dubost) disparaging remarks towards conservatives, to include three of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board Trustees, it’s not surprising that the students would follow such a poor example,” said Trustee Kenney Enney. “Several faculty members have indicated that there was teacher involvement to encourage the boycott.

“Therefore, I would like an outside investigator to look into this incident and Curt’s comments and report the findings directly to the board. Unfortunately, due to evident political bias in the district office, I do not have confidence in an internal investigation.”

Kicking off the event, students with Paso Robles High School Drum Ensemble will lead a unity march from Robbins Field to the park at 12 p.m. on Monday. The first hundred participants will receive souvenirs, and pizza will be served at the park.

Following McCoy’s speech, multiple local groups are scheduled to perform.

