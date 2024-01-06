Police deem Paso Robles High School bomb threat not credible
January 6, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Police officers are investigating a juvenile who allegedly made a phony bomb threat on Snapchat that was directed at Paso Robles High School.
On Thursday, Paso Robles High School students reported a Snapchat user made bomb threats toward the campus. Police contacted the juvenile and the individual’s parent. Investigators determined the incident did not constitute a creditable threat, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
Nonetheless, an investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Investigators request that anyone who has information call the police department at (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.
The Paso Robles Police Department is requesting that parents speak with their children about the seriousness and consequences of their words. Students can face disciplinary action, including possible expulsion and criminal charges, for making threats toward school campuses.
