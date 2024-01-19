Round of storms to soak San Luis Obispo County

January 19, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Multiple storms will soak San Luis Obispo County from Friday evening though Monday, with chances of flash flooding. The storms are are forecast to bring breaking waves of up to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents, according to the National Weather Service.

Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, creating an increased risk of drowning. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

A high-surf advisory is in effect for coastal areas of SLO County from 3 a.m. on Saturday until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Forecasters warn of possible coastal flooding during morning high tides, which are slated for 6:02 a.m. on Saturday and 6:54 a.m. on Sunday.

