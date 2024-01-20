SLO driver slams into a light pole, arrested for DUI

January 19, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested an allegedly intoxicated driver who slammed into a light pole in a restaurant parking lot on Madonna Road on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a 28-year-old woman drove an SUV into a light pole outside Golden Gong Chinese Restaurant, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Officers subsequently arrested the woman for DUI.

The woman did not suffer any injuries in the collision.

