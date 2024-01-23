San Luis Obispo man guilty of raping children

January 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A judge sentenced a 42-year-old San Luis Obispo man who pled guilty to raping children, burglary and other sex crimes to 80 years to life in prison plus four years, according to prosecutors.

Juan Adriel CambrayMiranda pled to committing sex acts on two children under the age of 14 from April 2016 through May 2018, in a case investigated by the Atascadero Police Department. He also pleaded to a non-related residential burglary, which resulted in the additional four-year sentence.

“For years this predator leveraged a position of trust to manipulate and sexually assault these young survivors,” said Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Dittrich. “I am in awe of the strength and courage shown by the two young victims in reporting these crimes which was necessary to hold this defendant accountable.”

