Faculty members picket outside Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

January 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Dozens of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo faculty members walked the picket line in the rain on Monday morning, the start of a five-day protest.

Nearly 30,000 professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors, and coaches across the 23-campus CSU system left the job on Monday to protest wages and other issues. While the CSU offered a maximum pay increase of 5% in October, faculty members are seeking a 12% increase in pay.

Protestors marched across California Boulevard at the intersection of Highland Drive. Marchers would stop on either side of the crosswalk, while officers permitted one car in each direction to pass.

Even so, there were few students and staffers visible on campus.

Cal Poly administrators elected not to cancel school during the strike, though a large number of teachers joined the protest. Multiple teachers posted instructions online for students for the week, though the work will not be corrected until the after the strike.

