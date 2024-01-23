Front Page  »  

Faculty members picket outside Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

January 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Dozens of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo faculty members walked the picket line in the rain on Monday morning, the start of a five-day protest.

Nearly 30,000 professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors, and coaches across the 23-campus CSU system left the job on Monday to protest wages and other issues. While the CSU offered a maximum pay increase of 5% in October, faculty members are seeking a 12% increase in pay.

Protestors marched across California Boulevard at the intersection of Highland Drive. Marchers would stop on either side of the crosswalk, while officers permitted one car in each direction to pass.

Even so, there were few students and staffers visible on campus.

Cal Poly administrators elected not to cancel school during the strike, though a large number of teachers joined the protest. Multiple teachers posted instructions online for students for the week, though the work will not be corrected until the after the strike.

 


Loading...
Subjects:         
Related:


2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

They are not “picketing”, they are stopping traffic on the California, and Grand entrances, by walking back and forth in the crosswalk 3 or 4 times. NOT crossing the street, but turning in the street at the far side and returning, then turning again, and again. On Foothill, they are crossing Foothill, then turning across California, and back again numerous times.


This is a crime. This is at the least, disorderly conduct, and it can be increased to kidnapping.


“Every person who willfully and maliciously obstructs the free movement of any person on any street, sidewalk, or other public place or on or in any place open to the public is guilty of a misdemeanor.” Cal. Pen. Code § 647c


These so-called learned people, are not PEACEFULLY assembling, but breaking state and federal law. If this is the level of their understanding of the Constitution, imagine what the kids are being taught.


1

Go work in the real world where rather than arbitrary salary bumps you get paid what you are actually worth.


15
﻿