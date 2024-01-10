San Luis Obispo police searching for wallet thief

January 9, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole a wallet inside a Bank of America branch last week.

On Jan. 2, a person at the bank reported their wallet had been stolen. A surveillance camera captured images of the suspected thief inside the bank branch.

In hopes of catching the suspect, investigators are circulating image in hopes of catching the alleged thief.

Officers are asking anyone who has information about the suspect to contact CSO Corsaw at (805) 781-7335.

