Gunshots lead to shelter-in-place at Paso Robles school

January 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Georgia Brown Elementary School in Paso Robles enacted a shelter-in-place order after multiple school staffers reported hearing gunshots fired on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded and searched the area, but found no issues. In addition, no one made threats towards the school or students.

School officials then lifted the shelter-in-place order.

The Paso Robles Police Department is asking anyone with any information about this incident to call the department at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

