Grover Beach crash sparks car fire

January 3, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two vehicles collided, sparking a fire in Grover Beach on Monday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a crash near the intersection of N. 16th Street and Newport Avenue, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. At least one car caught on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. One person sustained a minor injury.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...