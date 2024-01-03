Grover Beach crash sparks car fire
January 3, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Two vehicles collided, sparking a fire in Grover Beach on Monday evening.
Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a crash near the intersection of N. 16th Street and Newport Avenue, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. At least one car caught on fire.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze. One person sustained a minor injury.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
