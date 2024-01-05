Tourist killed by large waves in Pismo Beach

January 5, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Large waves knocked a woman onto the rocks in Pismo Beach on Dec. 30. She died at the scene.

Shortly before 9 a.m., 39-year-old Brindha Shunmuganathan of Georgia was walking with her children along the ocean access at the SeaCrest Ocean Front Hotel on Price Street when a wave knocked them off their feet. Family members were able to pull the two children to safety.

Shunmuganathan, who became stuck on the rocks, was hit repeatedly by waves.

Bystanders pulled her from the rocks and attempted life saving procedures. Responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

