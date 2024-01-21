Front Page  »  

SLO County gas prices plummeting, find the lowest prices

January 21, 2024

Gas prices

By KAREN VELIE

Even though the national price for gas rose slightly, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped 20 cents during the past week to $4.78, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents to $4.57 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices decreased one cents to $3.07 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.59.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

  1. Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.09
  2. San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.09
  3. One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.15
  4. VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19
  5. 76 – Templeton, Main Street: $4.19
  6. Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19
  7. Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.25
  8. 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.29
  9. Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.31
  10. The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.33

Gosh! Came way down to almost double the national price of 4 years ago! Such glory!


