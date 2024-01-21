SLO County gas prices plummeting, find the lowest prices
January 21, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Even though the national price for gas rose slightly, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped 20 cents during the past week to $4.78, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents to $4.57 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices decreased one cents to $3.07 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.59.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.09
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.09
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.15
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19
- 76 – Templeton, Main Street: $4.19
- Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19
- Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.25
- 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.29
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.31
- The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.33
