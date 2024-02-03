3.5-magnitude earthquake hits north of Shandon

February 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit north of Shandon on Wednesday morning, near the border between San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.

The earthquake struck at 6:01 a.m. about 21 miles northeast of Paso Robles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake caused mild shaking, with no damage reported.

Generally, smaller earthquakes occur before and after larger quakes. In this case, however, this was the only quake in the vicinity over several days.

