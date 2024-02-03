3.5-magnitude earthquake hits north of Shandon
February 21, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit north of Shandon on Wednesday morning, near the border between San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.
The earthquake struck at 6:01 a.m. about 21 miles northeast of Paso Robles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake caused mild shaking, with no damage reported.
Generally, smaller earthquakes occur before and after larger quakes. In this case, however, this was the only quake in the vicinity over several days.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines