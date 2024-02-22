SLO County employee charged with 12 counts of embezzlement

February 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office investigators arrested a county employee at his home in Atascadero on Wednesday morning for embezzling more than $100,000.

Prosecutors filed 12 felony embezzlement charges against former information technology supervisor Norman Hibble, 54. Over 7 years, Hibble allegedly used a county credit card to purchase personal items estimated at more than $100,000.

Last year, the auditor-controllers office opened an internal investigation centered around the misuse of county funds for personal purchases.

On Nov. 13, district attorney’s office investigators served search warrants at Hibble’s home and office. On the same day, county administrators placed Hibble on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations. Management fired Hibble on Jan. 5.

“The discovery of this abuse of County funds is difficult for County employees who have

dedicated their professional careers to ensure public trust.” Said Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-

Tax Collector Jim Hamilton. “Despite stringent policies and procedures around the use of

County credit cards, we must do better. Since the discovery an ongoing in-depth review of

policies and procedures is being conducted to ensure proper use of credit cards across all

County departments. Our commitment with the review is to strengthen oversight and internal

controls to ensure the appropriate use public funds for all County expenditures.”

The county plans to seek restitution if Hibble is convicted, including severing his pension.

Hibble’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

