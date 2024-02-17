Another round of atmospheric river storms to drench the Central Coast

February 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Following a brief period of dry weather, several atmospheric river storms are forecast to drench the Central Coast over the next four to six days, leading to a flood watch and a high surf advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to start in the afternoon to evening on Saturday. Multiple rounds of storms could result in rain totals of 2 to 5 inches in lower elevations, with 4 to 8 inches in the foothills and mountains.

As the storm moves in, a flood watch begins Sunday afternoon and runs through Wednesday morning.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, urban areas, low-lying and poor-drainage areas, along with other flood-prone locations,” according to the National Weather Service. “Debris flows including landslides will be possible.

A high-surf advisory is in effect for coastal areas until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The high-surf advisory expires at 9 p.m. on Monday, with large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet and dangerous rip currents.

