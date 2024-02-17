Front Page  »  

FBI arrests Cambria man for breaking Into the capitol on Jan. 6

February 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

FBI agents arrested a Cambria man, who is a triple amputee, for allegedly breaking into the capitol on Jan. 6.

On Feb. 13, agents arrested 37-year-old Cameron Clapp for entering a restricted building and attempting to disrupt Congress. Multiple videos show Clapp inside the Capitol and walking the halls.

After receiving a tip that Clapp breached the Capitol, agents found a video Clapp made following the breach.

“I made it in but there’s—Nobody’s in, like everyone’s leaving,” Clapp says in the video. “So, I did my part. I’m… satisfied.”

At 15 years old, Clapp lost two legs and an arm after being hit by a train. He now works as a motivational speaker for children who have lost limbs.

 


This is the guy who had a small part playing “management” in the HBO series Carnivale. Too bad he got mixed up with the troubles on January 6. I don’t call it an insurrection, but a riot with injuries, looting and property damage.

An insurrection would have been if they brought guns, killed every member of Congress they found and then seized the capitol building. This they did not do and clearly hadn’t planned to do.


Will the left call the truckers boycott of NYC that is supposed to begin next week an insurrection too or a constitutionally protected protest?


