FBI arrests Cambria man for breaking Into the capitol on Jan. 6

February 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

FBI agents arrested a Cambria man, who is a triple amputee, for allegedly breaking into the capitol on Jan. 6.

On Feb. 13, agents arrested 37-year-old Cameron Clapp for entering a restricted building and attempting to disrupt Congress. Multiple videos show Clapp inside the Capitol and walking the halls.

After receiving a tip that Clapp breached the Capitol, agents found a video Clapp made following the breach.

“I made it in but there’s—Nobody’s in, like everyone’s leaving,” Clapp says in the video. “So, I did my part. I’m… satisfied.”

At 15 years old, Clapp lost two legs and an arm after being hit by a train. He now works as a motivational speaker for children who have lost limbs.

