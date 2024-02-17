Eight candidates vying for SLO County administrator position
February 17, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors interviewed eight candidates vying for the county administrator position during a special meeting on Friday morning.
Supervisors will whittle down the number of candidates before conducting in-person interviews in the future. On Friday, the candidates appeared via Skype.
In Nov. 2023 , the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted to fire then Administrative Officer John Nilon because of allegations of sexual misconduct. Shortly after he was hired in May 2023, two county employees accused Nilon of inappropriate touching.
Following Nilon’s termination, the Board of Supervisors tasked Assistant County Administrative Officer Rebecca Campbell with temporarily leading the county.
