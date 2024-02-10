Arroyo Grande man facing child pornography charges
February 10, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Officers arrested a 26-year-old Arroyo Grande man on Wednesday after finding child pornography on electronics at the suspect’s home.
After receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Arroyo Grande police officers raided the home of Alexander Elliott where they found images of children engaged in sexual conduct on electronics. Officers found mutiple items with evidence of child pornography.
Following the raid, officers arrested Elliot and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on four charges of possession of child pornography. He remains in jail with his bail set at $35,000.
