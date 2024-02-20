Assembly bill takes aim at people blocking California highways

February 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

With a goal of stopping protesters and others from willingly obstructing California Highways, Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez (R-Trabuco Canyon) introduced Assembly Bill 2742. If passed, the bill will double penalties for protestors who block traffic on highways.

Fines for first convictions would cost between $200 and $500, fines for second convictions would run between $300 and $1,000, and third convictions between $500 and $1,000.

Recent protests over the Israel-Hamas war on highways have snarled traffic and led to delays. On Wednesday morning, protestors blocked northbound Highway 101 on the Golden Gate Bridge.

“Like every other hardworking Californian, I’m sick and tired of seeing illegal protests shut down highways,” Sanchez said. “When they block traffic they’re preventing fire trucks from responding to emergencies, people getting to work, and parents picking up their kids at school. That’s why I’m proud to introduce AB 2742 to make sure that these entitled extremists know that their actions have consequences.”

