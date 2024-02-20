Woman’s dead body found in Santa Barbara creek
February 20, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Police are investigating the death of a woman whose dead body was found in a Santa Barbara creek on Monday, according to police.
At about 9 a.m, a 911 caller reported a possibly deceased person in Mission Creek near the intersection of Bath and W. Cota streets. Santa Barbara police officers and fire personnel arrived at the scene. The woman’s body was entangled in trees off the bank of the creek, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.
After fire personnel retrieved the body, authorities asked the Santa Barbara County coroner’s unit to assist.
Thus far, investigators do not suspect foul play occurred.
The investigation is ongoing. Authorities have yet to release the identity of the woman.
Police are reminding residents to stay away from flooded creeks and waterways.
