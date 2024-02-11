Assemblywoman Dawn Addis on medical leave
February 11, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County Assemblywoman Dawn Addis is out on medical leave because of a mass discovered in her abdomen.
In late December, Addis suffered stomach pains and sought medical help at a hospital. Doctors found a lump in her belly.
In mid Janaurey, a surgeon removed the mass, which was not cancerous.
Addis left the office on medical leave during the second week of Janaurey. She plans to return to work in about two weeks.
