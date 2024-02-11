Shots fired, woman screaming, felon arrested in Shandon
February 11, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A 31-year-old felon is in jail after San Luis Obispo County deputies found him with a gun during an investigation into shots fired in Shandon on Saturday.
Shortly before noon, mutiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a woman screaming in the 200 block of N. 2nd Street in Shandon. Sheriff deputies then set up a perimeter around a home where the shooter was suspected to be hiding.
Out of an abundance of caution, deputies asked residents in the area to shelter in place.
After an hour and a half, Jason Raybon surrendered. Deputies booked Raybon in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and for being a felon in possession of ammunition, both felonies. He remains in jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines