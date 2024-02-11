Shots fired, woman screaming, felon arrested in Shandon

February 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 31-year-old felon is in jail after San Luis Obispo County deputies found him with a gun during an investigation into shots fired in Shandon on Saturday.

Shortly before noon, mutiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a woman screaming in the 200 block of N. 2nd Street in Shandon. Sheriff deputies then set up a perimeter around a home where the shooter was suspected to be hiding.

Out of an abundance of caution, deputies asked residents in the area to shelter in place.

After an hour and a half, Jason Raybon surrendered. Deputies booked Raybon in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and for being a felon in possession of ammunition, both felonies. He remains in jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

