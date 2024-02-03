Atmospheric river storm to soak SLO County, warnings and advisories

February 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A powerful storm is set to hit San Luis Obispo County this weekend with strong winds, high surf and flooding. There is currently a high wind warning, a flood watch and a high surf advisory.

“Chances are increasing that a lengthy period of heavy rain will develop late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday and Monday,” according to the National Weather Service. “This storm could end up generating unprecedented amounts of rain across a widespread area!”

Rain is expected to start in late afternoon to evening on Saturday. Multiple rounds of storms could result in rain totals of more than 5 inches.

As the storm moves in, a flood watch begins Saturday evening and runs through Tuesday afternoon.

South to southwest winds of 35 to 50 mph with gusts of up to 80 mph are expected. A wind warning, for the mountains and central valley areas of San Luis Obispo County, began at 10 a.m. on Saturday and expires at 4 a.m. on Monday.

The high-surf advisory expires at 9 p.m. on Monday.

