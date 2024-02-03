San Luis Obispo County’s latest rainfall totals, reservoir levels
February 2, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Two atmospheric river storms brought moderate rain to San Luis Obispo County during the past week, increasing already healthy reservoir levels. SLO County rainfall totals are above average for this time of year.
An atmospheric river is forecast to soak San Luis Obispo County this weekend. The county is under a flood watch from Saturday evening through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.
Rainfall totals from July 1 through Feb. 2, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 9.01 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 7.05 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 11.72 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 9.84 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 10.64 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 8.23 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Paso Robles – 11.32 inches to date – average 14.08 inches
Rocky Butte – 42.04 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 11.65 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 11.55 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 10.30 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon –6.73 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 9.21 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:
- Santa Margarita Lake at 92.1%, SLO County
- Lake Nacimiento at 63%, SLO and Monterey counties
- Lopez Lake at 97.5%, SLO County
- Whale Rock Reservoir at 93.98%, SLO County
- Cachuma Lake at 92%, Santa Barbara County
- Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County
- Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County
- San Antonio Lake at 66%, Monterey County
- Oroville Dam 76%, Butte County
- Trinity Lake at 63%, Trinity County
- Don Pedro Reservoir at 81%, Mariposa County
- New Malones Lake at 82%, Calaveras County
- Shasta Dam at 80%, Shasta County
- San Luis Reservoir at 61%, Merced County
