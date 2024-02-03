San Luis Obispo County’s latest rainfall totals, reservoir levels

February 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two atmospheric river storms brought moderate rain to San Luis Obispo County during the past week, increasing already healthy reservoir levels. SLO County rainfall totals are above average for this time of year.

An atmospheric river is forecast to soak San Luis Obispo County this weekend. The county is under a flood watch from Saturday evening through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Feb. 2, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 9.01 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 7.05 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 11.72 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 9.84 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 10.64 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 8.23 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 11.32 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 42.04 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 11.65 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 11.55 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 10.30 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon –6.73 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 9.21 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 92.1%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 63%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 97.5%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 93.98%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 92%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 66%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 76%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 63%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 81%, Mariposa County

New Malones Lake at 82%, Calaveras County

Shasta Dam at 80%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 61%, Merced County

