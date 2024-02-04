San Luis Obispo offers discounted bus tickets to students

February 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

As school districts throughout San Luis Obispo grapple with a shortage of school bus drivers, the San Luis Obispo is offering students in kindergarten through 12th grade half off on SLO Transit bus tickets. Only about 9% of students in California currently ride a bus to school.

From Feb. 5, 2024 through June 5, 2025, students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be able to ride a SLO Transit bus at half the price as part of a pilot program designed to encourage more students to take the bus to school and around town.

“Our goal is to make public transportation a convenient solution for students and their families,” said Mobility Services Business Manager Alex Fuchs. “The introduction of this pilot program will not only make public transportation more affordable and accessible, but we hope it will also empower youth to explore their community beyond getting to and from school.”

The following discounted fares will be available for students:

One ride fare: 75 cents

Fifteen ride pass: $11.25

In order to get the one fare discount, students need to show their school ID when boarding the bus. Passes are also available at the finance counter at City Hall, located at 990 Palm Street.

