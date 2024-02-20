Danny Masterson serving time at CMC in San Luis Obispo County

February 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Amid concerns for his well being, last week Danny Masterson was transferred to the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.

On Feb. 16, the “That ‘70s Show” actor was transferred from Corcoran State Prison in Central California to CMC, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Corcoran State Prison is a maximum security institution that houses some of the state’s “most violent and dangerous male offenders.”

CMC is a minimum to medium security institution that offers mutiple self-help and educational programs.

Last year, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of forcible rape. Masterson, 47, will be eligible for parole in 2042, when he is 66 years old.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...