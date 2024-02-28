Front Page  »  

Distressed swimmers rescued near Pismo Beach Pier

February 28, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Emergency personnel rescued two swimmers who were in distress in the water near the Pismo Beach Pier on Tuesday. 

Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported the distressed swimmers. Lifeguards, rescue swimmers and firefighters pulled the two individuals  out of ocean. The swimmers emerged from the water with minor injuries.

Pismo Beach police officers also assisted at the scene. The emergency response last 47 minutes, according to Cal Fire.

 


