Distressed swimmers rescued near Pismo Beach Pier
February 28, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Emergency personnel rescued two swimmers who were in distress in the water near the Pismo Beach Pier on Tuesday.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported the distressed swimmers. Lifeguards, rescue swimmers and firefighters pulled the two individuals out of ocean. The swimmers emerged from the water with minor injuries.
Pismo Beach police officers also assisted at the scene. The emergency response last 47 minutes, according to Cal Fire.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines