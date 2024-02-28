One person killed, another injured in Oceano Dunes crash

February 28, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person was killed and another suffered injuries during an off-roading crash at the Ocean Dunes on Sunday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., a side-by-side off-road vehicle crashed near Post 22 on the Sand Highway at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. Park rangers found the off-road vehicle lying on its side at the bottom of a large bowl with damage to the roll cage, according to state parks.

Two men had been riding the vehicle that crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Bystanders performed CPR on the driver until rangers and Cal Fire personnel took over rendering aid. They attempted to provide life-saving measures, but at approximately 2:40 p.m., Cal Fire personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

A helicopter transported the passenger to a local hospital where the person received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. Officials have yet to disclose the identity of the victim.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...