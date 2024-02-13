Early morning fire damages Arroyo Grande house

February 13, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that damaged an Arroyo Grande house early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., a caller reported the blaze at 260 N. Oak Park Boulevard. Before firefighters arrived, an occupant and a pet escaped the home, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.

Firefighters arrived to find the home filled with dormant smoke, similar to ground fog. The fire was contained to the kitchen, and firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. [Tribune]

Since the house had several indoor doors open, smoke damage spread throughout the home. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

