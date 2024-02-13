Fire destroys outbuilding on property in rural Atascadero

February 12, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire destroyed an outbuilding on a residential property in rural Atascadero on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 1:33 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning at 8850 Rocky Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire.

Flames consumed a 3,000 square-foot outbuilding on the property. The outbuilding had several bales of hay inside, along with equipment that the fire destroyed. [Tribune]

The hay bales required firefighters to spend extra time mopping up the blaze. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

