Fire destroys outbuilding on property in rural Atascadero
February 12, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire destroyed an outbuilding on a residential property in rural Atascadero on Monday afternoon.
At approximately 1:33 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning at 8850 Rocky Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire.
Flames consumed a 3,000 square-foot outbuilding on the property. The outbuilding had several bales of hay inside, along with equipment that the fire destroyed. [Tribune]
The hay bales required firefighters to spend extra time mopping up the blaze. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines