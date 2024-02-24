Front Page  »  

Heidi Harmon’s pro-offshore wind energy claims fall flat

February 24, 2024

Heidi Harmon

OPINION by BETTY WINHOLTZ

On Feb. 18, former San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon wrote an op-ed in the Tribune praising the benefits of offshore wind energy. Nothing could be further from the truth. Without a long, detailed discussion about the nature of her claims, let me just point out a few obvious observations.

Supporting offshore wind energy, Harmon makes questionable claims. For example, “a clean energy economy.” Nothing is “clean” about the oil products required to maintain the machines, diesel to transport workers, and non-recyclable blades dumped in a Texas turbine graveyard. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says offshore wind energy doesn’t offset climate change.

Offshore wind energy contributes minimally to “energy” supply. Offshore wind farms use energy to get energy to shore. Blades don’t run at capacity or continuously. Great Britain backs up offshore wind with coal and other sources because wind is inconsistent. British citizens’ utility bills soared five times what they paid before offshore wind energy.

The promise to boost our “economy” is unproven. The governor wants a billion dollar bond to pay foreign companies to build offshore wind farms. Several companies, one invested here, withdrew from the East Coast due to overruns, supply issues, and local officials/residents refusing them more taxpayer money.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management confesses environmental impacts cannot be mitigated; the phrase “robust environmental safeguards” is a farce.

No “collaboration with commercial fishermen” has occurred. Ask the Morro Bay Commercial Fishermen’s Organization.

Finally, “technology has been refined for over 30 years,” is the most telling. Technology to build offshore wind farms off our coast in deep waters hasn’t been invented yet!

Betty Winholtz is a more than 30-year resident of Morro Bay. She served as a councilwoman from 2002 through 2010.

 


Why would anyone give anything Heidi Harmon said ANY credibility in the first place? She’s a politician. The job is to mislead and misinform the public while gaining personal power and money. Do your own research. You’ll never learn the truth from a person like her.


4

The problem here is the messenger…we can debate the merits, although I support Ms Winholtz position here, the ex-mayor, the quitting mayor, the “I will ignore my oath to serve if elected” is such a compromised personality. Wind energy needs a credible advocate, not this dysfunctional advocate. Thank you Betty for responding. I do not read the Tribune anymore…this is another reason why.


1

The rest of the planet hopes they can learn from the opinions of a resident of a beach town. Man, if only our school systems could learn like that. Bravo!


0

I hope Ms. Winholtz wrote her rebuttal to the Tribune as well, where Heidi Harmon continues to spread her stories all for self benefit. In 2021, this was written in CCN when she stepped down as Mayor…”to work as a senior public affairs director for the Romero Institute’s Let’s Green CA initiative, a nonprofit affiliated with electric provider Central Coast Community Energy. During Harmon’s tenure, the SLO City Council voted to contract with Central Coast Community Energy to provide electricity to residents.” Did you catch the part where she voted to contract CCCE, and then quits the city to become their “Public Affairs” director? Oh, that was after she implemented that SLO City could not build new dwellings with gas appliances! Hasn’t she left town yet?


42

Heidi did leave town, but she only got part way to her destination before she ran out of juice in her EV. Last we heard she was trying to find a charging station in San Jose.


2

There is no such thing as a Free Lunch.


36

I’m sure when they switched from horse and buggy to electric then gas cars the horse traders and livery stables said similar things.


-4
