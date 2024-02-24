San Luis Obispo County’s impressive rainfall totals, reservoir levels

February 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The latest round of storms drenched San Luis Obispo County earlier this week, leaving most of the county with above average yearly rainfall totals and healthy reservoir levels.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Feb. 24, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 13.56 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 10.99 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 19.14 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 15.49 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 16.68 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 11.58 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 15.88 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 55.08 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 15.30 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 17 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 15.99 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 9.63 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 13.21 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 102.4%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 85%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 100.4%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 98%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 74%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 84%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 71%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 82%, Mariposa County

New Malones Lake at 83%, Calaveras County

Shasta Dam at 86%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 67%, Merced County

