More than 4 inches of rain fell in parts of SLO County. How much fell in your area?
February 6, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
An atmospheric river storm pushed through San Luis Obispo County over the past three days, with heavy rain causing flooding in coastal areas.
While portions of the coastal areas received more than 4 inches, Shandon received only 1.37 inches of rain. SLO County rainfall totals are above average for this time of year.
Rainfall totals from Feb. 2 through Feb. 6.
Arroyo Grande – 2.12 inches
Atascadero – 2.89 inches
Lopez Dam – 5.61 inches
Los Osos – 2.80 inches
Nipomo – 1.96 inches
Oceano – 1.53 inches
Paso Robles – 1.77 inches
Rocky Butte – 4.04 inches
San Luis Obispo – 1.44 inches
San Simeon – 1.78 inches
Santa Margarita – 2.11 inches
Shandon – 1.37 inches
Templeton – 1.71 inches
