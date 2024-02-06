More than 4 inches of rain fell in parts of SLO County. How much fell in your area?

February 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An atmospheric river storm pushed through San Luis Obispo County over the past three days, with heavy rain causing flooding in coastal areas.

While portions of the coastal areas received more than 4 inches, Shandon received only 1.37 inches of rain. SLO County rainfall totals are above average for this time of year.

Rainfall totals from Feb. 2 through Feb. 6.

Arroyo Grande – 2.12 inches

Atascadero – 2.89 inches

Lopez Dam – 5.61 inches

Los Osos – 2.80 inches

Nipomo – 1.96 inches

Oceano – 1.53 inches

Paso Robles – 1.77 inches

Rocky Butte – 4.04 inches

San Luis Obispo – 1.44 inches

San Simeon – 1.78 inches

Santa Margarita – 2.11 inches

Shandon – 1.37 inches

Templeton – 1.71 inches

