No more paid parking in downtown Paso Robles, for now

February 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Unhappy with paid parking in downtown Paso Robles? This is your lucky day. The Paso Robles City Council agreed Tuesday to pause the paid parking program after receiving a cease and desist letter from citizen advocate Gary Lehrer questioning the program’s legality.

In closed session on Tuesday, the Paso Robles City Council discussed Lehrer’s threat of litigation regarding the alleged illegality of establishing parking rates without an ordinance and in violation of the Brown Act. The council decided to pause the program and halt collecting parking fees pending further review by the city.

City officials plan to discuss how to move forward at a city council meeting on Feb. 20.

While state law requires councils establish or modify paid parking rates by ordinance only, the Paso Robles City Council has repeatedly set parking rates through other avenues such as resolutions and during discussion-only agenda items. In 2018, the city council modified its parking ordinance to allow the city to set parking rates through resolutions.

On its Nov. 21 agenda, the council was scheduled to hold a discussion on parking rates and then provide staff with direction. During their discussion, the city council voted 3-2 to continue the controversial downtown paid parking program while canceling the first two hours of free parking and lowering the hourly rate. Councilmen Fred Strong and Chris Bausch both questioned the legality of the council’s action.

When asked if the vote to change parking rates was legally done, San Luis Obispo based attorney Saro Rizzo told CalCoastNews the action appeared to violate the California Vehicle Code.

The California Vehicle Code states that municipalities can only change parking fees through an ordinance, according to California Vehicle Code 22508(a). The code also allows the public to use “local referendum processes” to object to adopted parking meter zones or fixed rates.

“A local authority shall not establish parking meter zones or fix the rate of fees for those zones except by ordinance,” according to the vehicle code. “The rate of fees may be variable, based upon criteria identified by the local authority in the ordinance. An ordinance establishing a parking meter zone shall describe the area that would be included within the zone.”

